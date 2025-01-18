AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sinclair, Warrican spin Pakistan to 230 all out in first Test

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2025 01:11pm

MULTAN: Spinners Jomel Warrican and Kevin Sinclair led a West Indies charge with five wickets between them to dismiss Pakistan for 230 on the second day of the first Test in Multan.

Warrican finished with 3-69 and Sinclair 2-61 as Pakistan lost six wickets for just 87 runs after resuming the day on 143-4, following another 30-minute delay because of poor visibility.

Saud Shakeel (84) and Mohammad Rizwan (71) top-scored for the hosts.

Sinclair sparked the batting collapse with Shakeel’s wicket off the first ball after drinks as Pakistan lost four wickets off 28 balls for just 13 runs.

Last to go was Sajid Khan, who hit a boundary and a six in his rapid 18 before Warrican bowled him on the stroke of lunch.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales finished with 3-27, all his wickets coming on Friday.

Huraira to debut for Pakistan in first Test against West Indies

Overnight batsmen Shakeel and Rizwan cautiously looked to build a competitive total, taking the score to 187 before the wickets began to tumble.

Sinclair drew Shakeel forward on a spinning delivery and the ensuing edge was well taken by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach.

Shakeel’s 84 off 157 deliveries had six boundaries.

He added an invaluable 141 for the fifth wicket with Rizwan, lifting Pakistan from a precarious 46-4 on day one.

From the other end left-armer Warrican bowled Salman Agha off an inside edge for two while Noman Ali was run out without scoring.

Sinclair then trapped Rizwan leg-before off a missed reverse sweep, turning the not-out decision in his favour after a West Indies review.

Rizwan’s 133-ball stay had nine boundaries.

Pakistan vs West Indies Test

Comments

200 characters

Sinclair, Warrican spin Pakistan to 230 all out in first Test

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire accord, due to take effect Sunday

‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

CCoSOEs approves business plans for PBC, PTV

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Read more stories