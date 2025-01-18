Sinclair, Warrican spin Pakistan to 230 all out in first Test

MULTAN: Spinners Jomel Warrican and Kevin Sinclair led a West Indies charge with five wickets between them to dismiss Pakistan for 230 on the second day of the first Test in Multan.

Warrican finished with 3-69 and Sinclair 2-61 as Pakistan lost six wickets for just 87 runs after resuming the day on 143-4, following another 30-minute delay because of poor visibility.

Saud Shakeel (84) and Mohammad Rizwan (71) top-scored for the hosts.

Sinclair sparked the batting collapse with Shakeel’s wicket off the first ball after drinks as Pakistan lost four wickets off 28 balls for just 13 runs.

Last to go was Sajid Khan, who hit a boundary and a six in his rapid 18 before Warrican bowled him on the stroke of lunch.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales finished with 3-27, all his wickets coming on Friday.

Overnight batsmen Shakeel and Rizwan cautiously looked to build a competitive total, taking the score to 187 before the wickets began to tumble.

Sinclair drew Shakeel forward on a spinning delivery and the ensuing edge was well taken by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach.

Shakeel’s 84 off 157 deliveries had six boundaries.

He added an invaluable 141 for the fifth wicket with Rizwan, lifting Pakistan from a precarious 46-4 on day one.

From the other end left-armer Warrican bowled Salman Agha off an inside edge for two while Noman Ali was run out without scoring.

Sinclair then trapped Rizwan leg-before off a missed reverse sweep, turning the not-out decision in his favour after a West Indies review.

Rizwan’s 133-ball stay had nine boundaries.