Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has directed the relevant departments to initiate process for providing relief to the industrial consumers of electricity.

The deputy prime minister has chaired the second meeting on electricity tariff for industry.

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Meeting was attended by the ministers of Power, EAD, SAPM on Power, Minister of State for Finance and IT, secretaries Finance, Power, and IT, chairman FBR and Nepra. The meeting reviewed the proposal presented by ministries of Finance, IT and Power.

