Malaysia’s economy grew 4.8% y/y in Q4, official advance estimates show

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy grew 4.8% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, official advance estimates showed on Friday, slower than in the previous three-month period.

Malaysia’s full-year economic growth is expected to come in at 5.1% in 2024, the statistics department said in a statement.

Malaysia’s economy grows 5.3% y/y in Q3

In the third quarter, gross domestic product expanded 5.3%, slowing from an 18-month high in the second quarter as a drop in oil and gas output offset a surge in investment activity and resilient household spending.

Final fourth-quarter and 2024 GDP figures are expected to be released on Feb. 14.