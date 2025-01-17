Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 120,642 tonnes of cargo comprising 71,739 tonnes of import cargo and 48,903 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 71,739 comprised of 42,049 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,939 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,823 tonnes of Chickpeas & 13,928 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 48,903 comprised of 16,003 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 22,300 tonnes of Clinkers & 10,600 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Zhong Wang Teng Da, African Avocet, X-Press Kohima, Kmtc Colombo, Bison Express & MT Sargodha berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships, namely,

Interasia Amplify, MT Mardan, V Noble & Ning Jing Hai sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, X-Press Kohima, X-Press Anglesey, CMA CGM Don Pascuale and Al-Thakhira left the port on Thursday early morning, while two more ships, Maritime Kelly Anne and Maya Gas-1 are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 148,958 tonnes, comprising 107,191 tonnes imports cargo and 41,767 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,759 Containers (3,116 TEUs Imports & 1,643 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, OM Singapore and Gas Emerald & two more ships, Maersk Capetown and Cape Andreas carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday 16th January, while three more container ships, Jaru Bhum, One Reinforcement and X-Press Salween are due arrive at outer anchorage on Friday January 17, 2025.

