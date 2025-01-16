AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
Huraira to debut for Pakistan in first Test against West Indies

BR Web Desk Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 08:16pm

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the opening Test against the West Indies, with an exciting debut for young batter Muhammad Huraira.

The right-handed batter has earned his maiden national call-up on the back of consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

In 44 first-class matches, Huraira has accumulated 3,427 runs at an impressive average of 48.95. The 22-year-old has eight FC hundreds, including a triple-century and two double-tons.

He will replace the in-form opener Saim Ayub who was ruled out of cricket for at least three months due to an ankle injury sustained during the second Test match against South Africa earlier this month.

Pakistan plot spin blitz as West Indies return after 19 years

Huraira will likely open the innings with Shan Masood with Babar Azam, and Kamran Ghulam coming in at one-down and two-down, respectively.

Vice-captain Saud Shakeel, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will form Pakistan’s middle order.

Pakistan are heavily relying on its spin department, consisting of Nauman Ali Abrar Ahmed, and Sajid Khan for the first home Test in 2025.

The only pacer in the squad is Khurram Shehzad who took six wickets in two Tests against South Africa.

The two-match Test series begins on Friday in Multan, with both teams eying to improve their World Test Championship records.

Pakistan playing XI:

Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad.

