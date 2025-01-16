AIRLINK 204.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.61%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.33%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
FLYNG 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
KOSM 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
MLCF 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.44%)
OGDC 220.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.66%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 188.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.09%)
PRL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.24%)
PTC 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.58%)
SEARL 102.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.87%)
SYM 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.74%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
TRG 69.99 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.76%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
YOUW 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.75%)
BR100 12,043 Increased By 8.7 (0.07%)
BR30 36,776 Decreased By -1.4 (-0%)
KSE100 114,298 Decreased By -197.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 35,917 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.24%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields set to ease, US inflation data reignites Fed rate cut bets

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 10:53am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to ease on Thursday, tracking a fall in US Treasury yields, after data showed that underlying US inflation softened last month, reigniting bets that the Federal Reserve may deliver more rate cuts in 2025.

The 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.77% and 6.80%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.8136%.

“We could see a small gap down opening for yields today as the benchmark bond yield is still at an attractive level to enter afresh,” the trader said.

Data on Wednesday showed that the US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after climbing 0.3% in November.

In the 12 months through December, the CPI advanced 2.9% after increasing 2.7% in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3% and rising 2.9% year-on-year. However, excluding volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.2% in December after a 0.3% rise in the previous month.

In the 12 months through December, core CPI increased 3.2% after climbing 3.3% in November.

US yields eased after the data, with the 10-year yield dropping 14 basis points on Wednesday, its biggest single-day move in nearly two months. It was around 4.66% during Asia trade.

India bond yields rise in lead up to domestic inflation data

The data did not change expectations of a pause in easing by the Fed this month, but investors are now anticipating one-and-a-half rate cuts this year, up from one before the data.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India late on Wednesday said it will conduct variable rate repo (VRR) auctions on all working days until further notice, starting from Thursday, amid tight liquidity in the banking system.

“The Indian central bank’s liquidity moves will be favourable for the short and ultra short-end of the bond yield curve,” a trader said.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields set to ease, US inflation data reignites Fed rate cut bets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Read more stories