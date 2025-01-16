Punjab cabinet approves agenda for forest department

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved a four-point agenda for the Forest Department, which included setting up of check-posts at key locations and inclusion of big cats in the Second Schedule of the Wildlife Act of 1974.

The Cabinet, in its 22nd meeting, also approved the inclusion of big cats, specifically lions, cheetahs, tigers, pumas, and jaguars, in Schedule 2 of the law. For the first time, these five species of big cats have been legally regulated under the law for their possession.

Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that for the past 70 years, there had been no law regulating the keeping of these animals which led people to keep them in their homes. She also emphasised that showing lions, cheetahs, jaguars, pumas, and tigers directly on platforms like TikTok and social media would be prohibited, and legal action would be taken if the rule is violated.

The Wildlife Department will now issue licenses for the possession of these animals, with a fee of 50,000 rupees per animal. Minimum standards for keeping these animals in homes have also been set. These animals may only be kept outside the city, with a timeline provided for their relocation; otherwise, legal action will follow, including the filing of an FIR. Under the amended Punjab Forest Transit Rules 2024, check posts will be established at key locations, and the transportation of forest produce from sunset to sunrise will be considered illegal. Forest officers will now have the authority to shut down depots and impose fines for violations of the law.

Additionally, under the new Forest Depot Rules 2024, the establishment of depots will require the approval of the District Forest Officer (DFO), and depot owners will have to renew their registration annually. Maryam Aurangzeb further clarified that setting up sawmills or coal furnaces within five miles of the forest boundary will not be permitted.

To ensure the implementation of the new forest laws, a special squad will be established, and the old Depot Rules of 2013 will be replaced with more comprehensive regulations. The Minister stated that the purpose of the amended laws is to prevent the illegal transportation of forest products.

Maryam Aurangzeb highlighted that these new laws, under the environmentally conscious vision of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, would help in the protection of forests. Check-posts will halt illegal transportation, the Forest Rules 2024 will ensure transparency, and the special squad will protect forest resources. She emphasized that the restriction on transportation after sunset is a significant step, and the new laws will guarantee long-term environmental protection. The renewal of registrations will enhance transparency.

She also stated that empowering the DFO will ensure the enforcement of the law and that the flaws in the old regulations have now been addressed.

