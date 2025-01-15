AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

Punjab to set up courts to tackle violence against wildlife

Zahid Baig Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee has approved amendments to the Wildlife Act 1974 after 14 years allowing setting up of special courts to take strict action against crimes such as violence against wildlife, illegal possession, and other offenses.

These amendments aim to ensure the protection of wildlife through various measures and were approved in a session held at the Punjab Assembly.

Senior Provincial Minister and Minister for Wildlife, Maryam Aurangzeb, briefed the committee on the amendments, stating that violations of wildlife laws or cruelty towards animals could result in fines of up to Rs 5 million. A new board, “Protected Areas and Wildlife Management,” has been established to oversee these efforts. Special centers will be set up for the breeding, treatment, and protection of wildlife.

For the first time in Punjab, drones and advanced technology will be used for wildlife monitoring. Additionally, a helpline, 1107, has been launched for complaints and information.

The Punjab government has also initiated a comprehensive project worth 1.73 billion rupees to promote wildlife conservation and tourism. Work is progressing rapidly on projects such as a 7D wildlife cinema and a moving theatre. Maryam Aurangzeb further stated that a major hospital for wildlife treatment will be established at a cost of 1.47 billion rupees. A 60-million-rupee internship program for youth has also been launched. Moreover, an educational and exhibition center worth 800 million rupees is being set up in Lahore, along with a 360-degree virtual zoo and a digital wildlife map.

