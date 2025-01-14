Dedicated lanes for motorcyclists

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to make dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists in Lahore to improve traffic flow.

The LDA has initially launched a pilot project on Ferozepur Road and LDA DG Tahir Farooq visited the site to review the project here on Monday. LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed and the Project Director briefed him about the development works.

He was told that the LDA is constructing bike lanes on the outer sides of both directions of Ferozepur Road.

