Business & Finance

HSBC forecasts Vietnam 2025 GDP growth at 6.5%, inflation at 3.0%

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 02:10pm

HANOI: Vietnam’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow 6.5% this year, compared with 7.09% last year, with inflation expected to ease to 3.0% in 2025 from 3.6% in 2024, HSBC said on Monday.

It warned that the tariff policies from the incoming US administration remains risks for trade-reliant Vietnam.

HSBC records $21.6 billion pre-tax profit in first half 2024

“There remains a large degree of uncertainty as to how the exact tariff policies will pan out, but Vietnam’s booming trade surplus and high export exposure to the US may generate unwanted attention,” it said.

HSBC Vietnam

