AIRLINK 199.99 Increased By ▲ 10.35 (5.46%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.39%)
FCCL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.38%)
FFL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
FLYNG 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.86%)
HUBC 127.93 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.49%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
KEL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.37 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.52%)
OGDC 224.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.3%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 196.10 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.56%)
PRL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.81%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
SEARL 100.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.41%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.64 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.28%)
SYM 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.22%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.77%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.08%)
TRG 64.53 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 116.8 (0.99%)
BR30 36,697 Increased By 463.5 (1.28%)
KSE100 114,106 Increased By 859.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,914 Increased By 201.9 (0.57%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Tokyo museum offers visitors ‘flashback’ to defunct technology

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 12:02pm
Visitors view items inside Extinct Media Museum, a private museum showcasing a collection of defunct gadgets including old cameras, cassette tapes and cell phone, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Visitors view items inside Extinct Media Museum, a private museum showcasing a collection of defunct gadgets including old cameras, cassette tapes and cell phone, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Tucked away in a corner of central Tokyo, the Extinct Media Museum lives up to its name. From Betacam videotapes to floppy disks and vintage Sony devices, the museum is a showcase for old cameras and telecom equipment, including a 1916 Japanese-made “Lily” still camera, its oldest exhibit.

Amidst the three-roomed museum’s cluttered shelves, visitors like 59-year-old Mika Matsuda can rewind to the past and the gadgets that were once in everyday use. “It is fascinating not only for generations unfamiliar with these items, but also for those who lived through those times,” Matsuda said on Saturday.

“Seeing these pieces feels like I’m having a flashback of our own lives. It reminded me of how things were back then – I used to have so much fun,” she said. Opened in January 2023, the museum was founded on the belief that all media equipment, except for paper and stone, will eventually “die out”, explained deputy museum curator Barbara Asuka.

The mostly donated items are displayed so that visitors can pick them up, encouraging a full sensory experience, she added.

“There’s a lot of information you can gain by holding it, like the smell,” Asuka said.

“We want visitors to experience these items with all five senses, rather than just looking at the display through glass,” said Asuka.

The museum regularly accepts donations from museum-goers like Hisashi Ito, who brought in a small hand-held watch and cassette tapes from his personal collection on Saturday.

J-pop band Psychic Fever go retro with new song, hope for world tour

“Even if I keep these gadgets at home, they will probably just be thrown away when I die. It’s better to share them and let people enjoy them,” the 56-year-old car designer said.

The Extinct Media Museum’s hours vary, according to its website, with general admission priced at around 2,000 yen ($12.70).

Tickets for donors and students are 1,000 yen.

Japan Tokyo museum floppy disks Extinct Media Museum Mika Matsuda vintage Sony devices

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo museum offers visitors ‘flashback’ to defunct technology

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Read more stories