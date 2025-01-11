AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Life & Style

J-pop band Psychic Fever go retro with new song, hope for world tour

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2025 03:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Japanese boy band Psychic Fever say they hope to perform their hip-hop and R&B-infused tunes on a world tour as they prepare to kick off a U.S. series of concerts.

The band’s seven members, who go by the names of Tsurugi, Ryoga Nakanishi, Ren Watanabe, Jimmy, Kokoro Kohatsu, Ryushin Handa and Weesa, joined forces in 2019 and debuted in 2022 with the album “P.C.F”.

They have become known for songs like “Temperature” and last year’s “Just Like Dat”, which went viral on TikTok. Their latest single, the disco-inspired “Paradise” came out on Thursday.

“It was so (exciting) to revisit… different vibes (from our) previous songs,” Jimmy told Reuters of “Paradise” in a joint December interview with the band.

Joyful musical ‘Titanique’ puts Celine Dion centre stage

Psychic Fever, who last year performed across Japan as well as in Malaysia and Thailand as part of their “Heat” tour, will kick off their first U.S. tour on Feb. 2., performing in six cities.

“We want to do a world tour… in the near future and we want to chart in (the U.S.) Billboard Global 200,” Weesa said.

