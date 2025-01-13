Indonesia-Pakistan Workshop on Palm Oil 2025 held

KARACHI: The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, successfully hosted the Indonesia-Pakistan Workshop on Palm Oil 2025. This significant event honoured Pakistan as a strategic partner in the global palm oil trade and reinforced the shared commitment to advancing sustainability within this vital sector.

The workshop, themed “Strengthening Sustainable Palm Oil for the World,” brought together distinguished delegates and experts from both Indonesia and Pakistan. It served as a platform to strengthen bilateral cooperation, address misconceptions, and emphasize the immense potential of palm oil as a sustainable resource.

The Acting Consul General, Teguh Wiweko in his speech extended heartfelt gratitude to the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), and the Palm Oil Suppliers Association of Pakistan (POSAP) for co-hosting this pivotal workshop.

The seminar provided another valuable platform to deepen discussions, strengthen trade ties, and explore opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in the edible oil sector.

Indonesia acknowledged Pakistan as a key player in its palm oil exports, with over 80-90% of Pakistan’s palm oil imports sourced from Indonesia. This strong partnership highlighted the importance of the event, where discussions focused on enhancing trade relations and promoting sustainable practices in the palm oil industry.

The speakers in the Seminar actively debunked widespread myths surrounding palm oil, particularly concerning its environmental and health impacts. Indonesia highlighted that these misconceptions had overshadowed the true potential of palm oil. Transparent and scientific discourse during the event underscored the benefits of palm oil, showcasing its pivotal role in meeting global needs sustainably.

