AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Markets Print 2025-01-13

Indonesia-Pakistan Workshop on Palm Oil 2025 held

Press Release Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, successfully hosted the Indonesia-Pakistan Workshop on Palm Oil 2025. This significant event honoured Pakistan as a strategic partner in the global palm oil trade and reinforced the shared commitment to advancing sustainability within this vital sector.

The workshop, themed “Strengthening Sustainable Palm Oil for the World,” brought together distinguished delegates and experts from both Indonesia and Pakistan. It served as a platform to strengthen bilateral cooperation, address misconceptions, and emphasize the immense potential of palm oil as a sustainable resource.

The Acting Consul General, Teguh Wiweko in his speech extended heartfelt gratitude to the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), and the Palm Oil Suppliers Association of Pakistan (POSAP) for co-hosting this pivotal workshop.

The seminar provided another valuable platform to deepen discussions, strengthen trade ties, and explore opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in the edible oil sector.

Indonesia acknowledged Pakistan as a key player in its palm oil exports, with over 80-90% of Pakistan’s palm oil imports sourced from Indonesia. This strong partnership highlighted the importance of the event, where discussions focused on enhancing trade relations and promoting sustainable practices in the palm oil industry.

The speakers in the Seminar actively debunked widespread myths surrounding palm oil, particularly concerning its environmental and health impacts. Indonesia highlighted that these misconceptions had overshadowed the true potential of palm oil. Transparent and scientific discourse during the event underscored the benefits of palm oil, showcasing its pivotal role in meeting global needs sustainably.

