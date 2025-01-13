AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-13

Need stressed to promote girls’ education

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani has called on Sunday for embracing a comprehensive approach to advance the cause of girls’ education.

Addressing the concluding session of two-day International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities, he emphasised this approach should combine collaborative action, resource development and community engagement.

He said equally important is enhancing infrastructure by establishing schools equipped

with all facilities. Community awareness can dismantle cultural barriers and promote the value of education.

He further said scholarships for marginalised girls will provide them the financial support to pursue education. He assured that the upper house will support all efforts to remove barriers to girls’ education through better laws, strong oversight and collaboration with educators and international partners.

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai called on the international community to tackle the global crisis of girls’ education, saying educated women play a vital role in building a thriving society. She regretted that Israel has decimated the entire education system in Gaza, destroying ninety percent of schools. She said the Palestinian children have lost their lives and future.

Voicing concerns over the situation of girls in Afghanistan, Malala said the country’s policies do not reflect the teachings of Islam. She said the Afghan women and girls must be free to shape their own future, calling upon the Muslim leaders to raise their voice for their rights.

In his remarks on the occasion, Secretary General of Rabita Alam-e-Islami, Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa stated that Muslim scholars from all schools of thought are united in emphasising the importance of education for girls and have refuted misconceptions surrounding it. He said we are committed to make ‘Islamabad declaration’ tangible and sustainable and an international charter.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring quality education to every child. He noted that girls’ education is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Yousaf Raza Gillani girls’ education

Comments

200 characters

Need stressed to promote girls’ education

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories