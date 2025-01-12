Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Saturday, left for Hong Kong to participate in the 18th Asian Financial Forum.

During his visit, he would meet with key officials from major Asian financial institutions, as well as high-ranking government officials, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Aurangzeb is scheduled to address the Asian Financial Forum, where he will provide an overview of Pakistan’s economic landscape. He will also engage with Chinese officials, financial sector experts, professionals, investors, and business leaders to discuss potential investment opportunities.

Aurangzeb departs for Hong Kong to attend 18th AFF

Additionally, Aurangzeb will meet with the heads of China International Capital Corporation Limited, China New Energy and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. He will also hold talks with John Lee Ka-chiu, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The Asian Financial Forum serves as an important platform to share insights and solutions on key issues affecting the global economy from an Asian perspective. According to statement, the minister would also give interviews to selected international and Asian media outlets. The minister is also scheduled to meet leaders of Pakistan community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025