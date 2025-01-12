AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-12

Gold prices sharply up

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their uptrend on Saturday as global market hovered close to $2, 700 per ounce, traders said.

Gold further gained a sizeable value by Rs1400 to Rs280,800 per tola and Rs1201 to Rs240,741 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

World market traded gold bullion for $2,690 per ounce, up by $14 while silver was trading at over $30 per ounce.

Local silver was available for Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, the association added. Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those announced by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold Prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices sharply up

NA Secretariat seeks PSDP proposals from ministries

Zardari likely to visit China next month

Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong

No law or policy can be described as discriminatory without substantiation: SC

Muslim World League’s SG for countering misconceptions regarding girls’ education in Islam

Malala takes centre stage at girls moot

PM says country falls short in female literacy

FCAS to contribute in uplifting economy: PM

1st phase of ZAB expressway opened: Bilawal for uplifting Karachi infrastructure

12 dead in trailer-bus collision on Indus Highway

Read more stories