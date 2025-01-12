Gold prices sharply up

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their uptrend on Saturday as global market hovered close to $2, 700 per ounce, traders said.

Gold further gained a sizeable value by Rs1400 to Rs280,800 per tola and Rs1201 to Rs240,741 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

World market traded gold bullion for $2,690 per ounce, up by $14 while silver was trading at over $30 per ounce.

Local silver was available for Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, the association added. Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those announced by the association.

