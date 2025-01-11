AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-11

Trade curbs continue to stifle South Asian economies: Dar

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

KARACHI: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized that trade restrictions remain the biggest hurdle for South Asia, with a mere 5 percent of internal trade conducted within the region.

Dar made these remarks while addressing the “South Asia Economic Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities” SAFA Conference, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Pakistan (ICAP) via Zoom.

Dar stressed the importance of discussing trade agreements and alternative energy sources, highlighting the potential for growth in accounting services and exports. He expressed hope that the SAFA Conference would provide valuable recommendations for regional development.

The Deputy Prime Minister also underscored the significance of unity, stating it is the region’s core strength. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its reform agenda, aiming to create a conducive environment for investment and exports.

CA Sri Lanka President Heshana Kuruppu congratulated Ashfaq Tola on his election as SAFA President, noting that SAFA represents 475,000 members. Kuruppu emphasized the need for collective progress in implementing open policies, empowering women, and addressing governance challenges.

SAFA President Ashfaq Tola said that South Asia, home to 1.92 billion people, contributes only 5% to global trade. In contrast, ASEAN, with a smaller population, contributes 25%.

Tola announced plans to approach finance ministers across the region to advocate for a unified policy aimed at enhancing the prosperity of the common man.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar ICAP SAFA SAFA CONFERENCE

Comments

200 characters

Trade curbs continue to stifle South Asian economies: Dar

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories