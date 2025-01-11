KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 10, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 113,247.29 High: 113,554.07 Low: 112,013.59 Net Change: 609.03 Volume (000): 216,224 Value (000): 18,689,625 Makt Cap (000) 3,356,201,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,082.68 NET CH (+) 21.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,622.52 NET CH (+) 117.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,430.38 NET CH (+) 145.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,978.49 NET CH (-) 16.80 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,272.37 NET CH (+) 349.69 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,272.41 NET CH (-) 51.93 ------------------------------------ As on: 10- January -2025 ====================================

