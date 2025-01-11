AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 10, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                113,247.29
High:                     113,554.07
Low:                      112,013.59
Net Change:                   609.03
Volume (000):                216,224
Value (000):              18,689,625
Makt Cap (000)         3,356,201,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,082.68
NET CH                     (+) 21.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,622.52
NET CH                    (+) 117.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 29,430.38
NET CH                    (+) 145.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,978.49
NET CH                     (-) 16.80
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,272.37
NET CH                    (+) 349.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,272.41
NET CH                     (-) 51.93
------------------------------------
As on:             10- January -2025
====================================

