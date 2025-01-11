Markets Print 2025-01-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 10, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 113,247.29
High: 113,554.07
Low: 112,013.59
Net Change: 609.03
Volume (000): 216,224
Value (000): 18,689,625
Makt Cap (000) 3,356,201,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,082.68
NET CH (+) 21.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,622.52
NET CH (+) 117.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,430.38
NET CH (+) 145.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,978.49
NET CH (-) 16.80
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,272.37
NET CH (+) 349.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,272.41
NET CH (-) 51.93
------------------------------------
As on: 10- January -2025
====================================
