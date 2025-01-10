AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s FX reserves slump to 10-month low as rupee pressure mounts

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for the fifth consecutive week to a 10-month low of $634.59 billion as of Jan. 3, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The reserves declined by $5.7 billion in the reported week, after falling by a cumulative $17.8 billion in the prior three weeks. Reserves have fallen by about $70 billion from their all-time high of $704.89 billion in late September.

The rupee has faced persistent headwinds over recent weeks, as the dollar has strengthened and capital flows have slowed following a slowdown in India’s economic growth.

The central bank has routinely intervened in the foreign exchange market via state-run banks to limit the rupee’s losses.

The magnitude of the RBI’s forex intervention since October has been “substantial” and is resulting in “adverse effects”, such as tighter banking system liquidity and higher short-term rates at a time of weakening growth, Nomura analysts said.

India’s FX reserves drop to eight-month low amid rupee pressure

This, in turn, is leading to more capital outflows and possibly “dollar hoarding” in anticipation of further depreciation in the rupee, Nomura said.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank’s intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

The RBI intervenes on both sides of the forex market to curb undue volatility in the rupee.

The rupee settled at 85.9650 to the dollar on Friday, after hitting a record low of 85.97 earlier in the session. The domestic unit fell 0.2% this week, its tenth consecutive weekly fall.

The forex reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s FX reserves slump to 10-month low as rupee pressure mounts

PIA resumes Islamabad-Paris flight operations following EASA decision

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in January-July 2025

PPL begins gas production at Jamshoro exploratory well

ECP registers ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party launched by Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail

Pakistani passport fourth-worst in the world: Henley Passport Index

Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes, death toll rises to 10

Oil set for third straight weekly gain on supply concerns

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to visit Pakistan for girls’ summit

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Read more stories