IT sector: Punjab minister says Pakistan still far behind

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that it is good to have 300,000 IT experts in Pakistan and 20,000 to 30,000 IT experts are increasing every year; however, Pakistan is still far behind the world in the IT sector.

He was addressing a seminar on information technology here on Thursday; Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President and other office-bearers were also present.

The minister further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz wants to make the IT sector the engine of the development of the province and was also taking solid steps for it. He averred that by encouraging public-private partnerships, it will be possible to achieve the desired goals of development.

“The chief minister has given people-friendly projects for health, sanitation and education. E-tendering will benefit the exchequer and bring transparency in administrative matters as well,” he added.

“The scope of paperless administration of government or e-governance was being expanded with each passing day, which will help facilitate people. It is hoped that with the process of digitisation, the efficiency of private and public institutions will improve,” he added.

The minister also highlighted the Punjab Local Government Department’s latest initiative, the Suthra Punjab programme, saying around 100,000 jobs will be created; during the first phase of the programme, 50 percent of jobs have been provided. He assured the Chamber that he would convey the voice of the business community to the relevant forum; they would make every effort to solve the problems of the business community and take the criticism of the business community positively.

While addressing the seminar, the LCCI president said that the size of the IT sector in Pakistan will reach US 6.7 billion dollars soon. He emphasised that the economy will improve by involving the stakeholders in the decision-making at the government level. He also requested the minister to revise the commercialisation fee.

