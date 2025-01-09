AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
World Print 2025-01-09

Philippines arrests 400 foreigners in scam centre raid

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

MANILA: Around 400 foreign nationals were arrested on Wednesday in a “large-scale” raid on a suspected online scam farm in Manila, the national immigration agency said.

Authorities raided a building and found workers allegedly engaged in online scam operations targeting victims abroad.

International concern has grown in recent years over similar scam operations in Asia which are often staffed by trafficking victims who were tricked or coerced into promoting bogus cryptocurrency investments and other cons.

“Their operations were found to be in violation of immigration laws and posed significant risks to the public,” Fortunato Manahan, the Bureau of Immigration intelligence division chief, said in a statement describing the latest raid.

