AIRLINK 211.56 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (0.96%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
FCCL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
FFL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FLYNG 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
HUBC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.98%)
MLCF 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
OGDC 221.30 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.34%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
PAEL 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.25%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 191.20 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.15%)
PRL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
PTC 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
SEARL 104.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 40.82 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.03%)
SYM 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.67%)
TELE 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
TPLP 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,208 Increased By 129.3 (1.07%)
BR30 36,930 Increased By 327.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 117,282 Increased By 1229.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 36,986 Increased By 408.2 (1.12%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK special forces soldiers tell inquiry of Afghan murder concerns

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 08:42am

LONDON: Soldiers who were part of British special forces working in Afghanistan have told a public inquiry of their concerns that Afghans who posed no threat had been murdered in raids against suspected Taliban insurgents, including some aged under 16.

The independent inquiry was ordered by Britain’s defence ministry (MoD) after a BBC TV documentary reported that soldiers from the elite Special Air Service (SAS) had killed 54 people in suspicious circumstances during the war in Afghanistan more than a decade ago.

The investigation is examining a number of night-time raids called deliberate detention operations carried out by British forces from mid-2010 to mid-2013.

On Wednesday it released a precis of evidence from seven UK special forces (UKSF) witnesses who gave their testimony in secret for national security reasons and cannot be named.

One of the soldiers, known only as N1799, told the inquiry he had raised concerns in 2011 about a unit referred to as UKSF1 after having a conversation about its operations with one of its members on a training course.

“During these operations it was said that ‘all fighting age males are killed’ on target regardless of the threat they posed, this included those not holding weapons,” his witness statement said.

“It was also indicated that ‘fighting age males’ were being executed on target, inside compounds, using a variety of methods after they had been restrained. In one case it was mentioned a pillow was put over the head of an individual before being killed with a pistol.”

Questioned by the inquiry’s lawyer, he said he understood this related to those under 18 and younger than 16.

N1799 escalated his concerns to other senior officers who took them seriously.

Hundreds of UK police sacked for misconduct

Other officers told the inquiry they had heard rumours and had their own concerns about UKSF1 operations where high numbers of deaths and the official reports of the killings suggested some were unlikely to be justified.

One officer, referred to as N2107, had emailed colleagues expressing his disbelief at summaries of UKSF1 operations which suggested detained suspects had been allowed back into compounds where they were then said to have picked up weapons and attempted to attack the unit.

‘Murder’

“Whilst murder and UKSF1 have oft been regular bedfellows, this is beginning to look bone,” he said in one email, telling the inquiry this meant it looked “very stupid”.

Giving evidence, he agreed with Oliver Glasgow, the lead lawyer for the inquiry, that by April 2011 he believed UKSF1 might have been committing extra-judicial killings.

None of the soldiers who gave evidence to the inquiry, which opened in 2023, said they had witnessed any such behaviour themselves.

British military police have previously conducted several inquiries into allegations of misconduct by forces in Afghanistan, including those made against the SAS, but the MoD has said none found enough evidence for prosecutions.

The inquiry’s aim is to ascertain whether there was credible information of extra-judicial killings, whether investigations by the military police years later into N1799’s concerns were properly conducted, and if unlawful killings were covered up.

N1799 said he still felt disloyal in speaking out and requested that two defence ministry figures were removed from the inquiry room before he gave his evidence, fearing for his own safety.

“I believe I did the right thing and I continue to but it’s not easy,” he told the inquiry. “It does make me feel a bit sick.”

Afghanistan British lawmakers UKSF1 operations UK special forces soldiers Afghan murder concerns Special Air Service Britain defence ministry N1799 Oliver Glasgow

Comments

200 characters

UK special forces soldiers tell inquiry of Afghan murder concerns

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Read more stories