JI accuses Sindh govt of committing ‘educational genocide’

KARACHI: City Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Monem Zafar has accused the PPP’s Sindh government of “educational genocide” of the youth of Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Tuesday, Zafar criticised the PPP for policies, he claimed, were depriving the city’s students of their right to education and opportunities.

He highlighted the discriminatory practices faced by students in Karachi across various educational boards, including matriculation, intermediate and medical entrance exams (MDCAT).

“Karachi’s students are bearing the brunt of the PPP’s anti-Karachi and anti-education policies,” he asserted, adding that the JI strongly condemns the prevailing situation.

He pointed to a broader sense of despair among the youth, compounded by socio-economic challenges and the provincial government’s repeated disruptions to the educational system.

He lamented that five chairpersons of Karachi’s Intermediate Board had been changed in a single year. He alleged that the government treated educational boards like police stations, appointing and replacing heads at will.

“All the boards in Sindh are operating on an ad hoc basis and the autonomy of universities has been jeopardized under the PPP policies,” he said.

As a result, he noted, 27.3 million children between the ages of 5 and 15 remain out of school in Pakistan, a situation he attributed to flawed government policies.

He placed three demands to address the crisis: Ending ad hoc-based policies in educational boards, appointing controllers and board chairpersons based on merit, providing free scrutiny of exam papers for affected students.

