AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-08

JI accuses Sindh govt of committing ‘educational genocide’

Recorder Report Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 07:16am

KARACHI: City Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Monem Zafar has accused the PPP’s Sindh government of “educational genocide” of the youth of Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Tuesday, Zafar criticised the PPP for policies, he claimed, were depriving the city’s students of their right to education and opportunities.

He highlighted the discriminatory practices faced by students in Karachi across various educational boards, including matriculation, intermediate and medical entrance exams (MDCAT).

“Karachi’s students are bearing the brunt of the PPP’s anti-Karachi and anti-education policies,” he asserted, adding that the JI strongly condemns the prevailing situation.

He pointed to a broader sense of despair among the youth, compounded by socio-economic challenges and the provincial government’s repeated disruptions to the educational system.

He lamented that five chairpersons of Karachi’s Intermediate Board had been changed in a single year. He alleged that the government treated educational boards like police stations, appointing and replacing heads at will.

“All the boards in Sindh are operating on an ad hoc basis and the autonomy of universities has been jeopardized under the PPP policies,” he said.

As a result, he noted, 27.3 million children between the ages of 5 and 15 remain out of school in Pakistan, a situation he attributed to flawed government policies.

He placed three demands to address the crisis: Ending ad hoc-based policies in educational boards, appointing controllers and board chairpersons based on merit, providing free scrutiny of exam papers for affected students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education Sindh Government JI

Comments

200 characters

JI accuses Sindh govt of committing ‘educational genocide’

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Sindh PA passes resolution against rising toll taxes

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories