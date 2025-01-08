AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-08

Minister discusses bilateral ties with KSA’s ex-governor

Recorder Report Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 07:26am

LAHORE: Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture and Livestock and Prince Mansour Bin Muhammad Al Saud, former governor of Hafir Albatin Province, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a recent meeting discussed matters of mutual interest while focusing on ways to strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting held at the Punjab Assembly, Minister Kirmani expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support, especially during challenging times. He commended Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with Punjab across various sectors, emphasizing the importance of the partnership.

The minister highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to advancing the agricultural sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He outlined key initiatives, including the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program,” which is supported by a substantial investment of 400 billion rupees. This program will provide 150 billion rupees in interest-free loans to farmers through the Kisan Card this year.

He mentioned that the government is taking proactive measures to mitigate the smog problem by providing 5,000 super seeders to farmers with a 60/40 subsidy. In addition, the Punjab government will soon launch a modern agricultural machinery rental service, allowing farmers to access essential machinery at subsidized rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KSA bilateral ties agricultural sector Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Prince Mansour Bin Muhammad Al Saud

Comments

200 characters

Minister discusses bilateral ties with KSA’s ex-governor

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Sindh PA passes resolution against rising toll taxes

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories