Minister discusses bilateral ties with KSA’s ex-governor

LAHORE: Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture and Livestock and Prince Mansour Bin Muhammad Al Saud, former governor of Hafir Albatin Province, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a recent meeting discussed matters of mutual interest while focusing on ways to strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting held at the Punjab Assembly, Minister Kirmani expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support, especially during challenging times. He commended Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with Punjab across various sectors, emphasizing the importance of the partnership.

The minister highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to advancing the agricultural sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He outlined key initiatives, including the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program,” which is supported by a substantial investment of 400 billion rupees. This program will provide 150 billion rupees in interest-free loans to farmers through the Kisan Card this year.

He mentioned that the government is taking proactive measures to mitigate the smog problem by providing 5,000 super seeders to farmers with a 60/40 subsidy. In addition, the Punjab government will soon launch a modern agricultural machinery rental service, allowing farmers to access essential machinery at subsidized rates.

