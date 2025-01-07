AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel signs deals with defence firm Elbit to make bombs domestically

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 06:39pm

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it had signed deals worth around $275 million with the country’s largest domestic private arms maker Elbit to make heavy bombs and raw materials needed for defence, reducing dependence on imports.

“These strategic agreements are crucial for enhancing the Israel Defence Force’s operational endurance and force build-up capabilities,” it said, describing the need to reduce dependence on imports as “a central lesson” from the war in Gaza.

Under one agreement, Elbit will supply the military with thousands of heavy air munitions. The second deal would establish a plant to produce raw materials previously sourced mainly from abroad. The ministry did not specify the raw materials but suggested they were used to make munitions.

“Today, we are laying the foundations for expanding manufacturing independence in two critical areas for the IDF’s operational sustainability - domestic production of heavy air munitions and establishing a national raw materials plant,” said Eyal Zamir, director general of the defence ministry.

UAE in talks with US, Israel about provisional government for post-war Gaza

“Both agreements will ensure sovereign capability in producing bombs and munitions of all types.”

Some Western governments have publicly expressed reservations about supplying arms to Israel during the war in Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden paused shipments of some bombs last year over concern they would be used in built-up areas.

Zamir said that the move toward domestic production was initiated before the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, but the war that followed had accelerated the plans.

Elbit chief executive Bezhalel Machlis said the company was “committed to making a substantial contribution to strengthening the (Israel Defence Forces’) munitions independence”.

MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza ceasfire

Comments

200 characters

Israel signs deals with defence firm Elbit to make bombs domestically

UAE rolls over $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional investment: PM

Late buying helps KSE-100 Index minimise losses

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

Pakistan offers condolences over deadly earthquake in China

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

Oil prices rise as concerns grow over supply disruptions

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories