FTO Lahore resolves 2442 complaints in 2024

LAHORE: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Lahore office made significant strides in providing relief to taxpayers in 2024.

Compared to 2023, the office resolved 2442 complaints in 2024, a substantial increase from 1066 complaints the previous year. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the office’s commitment to addressing taxpayer grievances efficiently. Notably, the number of complaints resolved in Lahore surpassed those in Karachi.

Advisors to the Federal Tax Ombudsman, including Adila Rehman, Abdul Rehman Dogar, and Sumaira Nazir Siddiqui, highlighted the office’s efforts in providing relief to hundreds of individuals.

