AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Markets Print 2025-01-07

Cocoa rises on tightening supply

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

LONDON: Cocoa futures on Monday were boosted by concerns dry weather in West Africa could exacerbate tight supplies, and coffee prices were also higher.

COCOA: New York cocoa futures on ICE rose 5.3% to $11,837 a metric ton by 1505 GMT, climbing back towards the $12,931 record high set on Dec. 18.

Dealers said dry weather in West Africa was expected to slow port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast from next month.

“Concerns about production in West Africa have compounded technical factors, including low liquidity to place upward pressure on prices,” BMI analysts said in a note.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 reached 1.109 million tons by Jan. 5, up from 873,000 tons over the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

London cocoa rose 3.9% to 9,375 pounds a ton.

COFFEE: Robusta coffee was up 0.6% at $4,999 a ton, boosted by tight supplies after a slowdown in shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam.

Vietnam exported 1.34 million metric tons of coffee in 2024, down 17.2% from the previous year, government data showed on Monday.

Cocoa Cocoa price

