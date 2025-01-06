AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

UN World Food Programme accuses Israel of firing on Gaza convoy

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2025 11:19pm

UNITED NATIONS: The UN’s World Food Programme on Monday accused Israel of firing on one of its aid convoys in the war-torn Gaza Strip, saying at least 16 bullets hit the clearly marked vehicles but no staff were injured.

Condemning the “horrifying” and “unacceptable” incident, the WFP called again for “all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilian lives, and allow safe passage for humanitarian aid.”

The “clearly marked WFP convoy was shot at by Israeli forces near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, putting the lives of our staff at tremendous risk and leaving the vehicles immobilized,” the agency said in a statement.

“The convoy, consisting of three vehicles carrying eight staff members, came under hostile fire despite having received all of the necessary clearances from Israeli authorities. At least 16 bullets struck the vehicles,” it added.

“Thankfully, no staff members were injured in this terrifying encounter.”

Two killed in Gaza as aid convoy looted: WFP

Gazans face dire conditions after nearly 15 months of war, with humanitarian agencies repeatedly warning not enough aid was reaching Palestinians in need due in part to looting as well as Israeli restrictions.

Monday’s incident came after the WFP said gunmen attacked one of its convoys in December, leaving two people dead in the looting.

At that time, the agency said in recent weeks “nearly every movement of aid through crossings in south and central Gaza has resulted in violence, looting and tragic deaths due to attacks and the absence of law and order along convoy routes inside Gaza.”

It said it was still following “procedures of coordination set in place in previous months” and that it had “repeatedly warned of the dangers of movement in the absence of law and order” in the Palestinian territory.

Israel invaded Gaza in October of 2023, after attacks by Palestinian group Hamas resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli data.

Since then, Israel’s military offensive has killed 45,854 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

