Flood-affected women: SCF distributes cash transfers for livelihood recovery

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Community Foundation (SCF), with support from Solidar Suisse, has launched an initiative to bolster the livelihoods of flood-affected women in 30 villages of District Sanghar.

This project, titled “Livelihood Recovery and Disaster Resilience of Flood-Affected Communities,” targets three union councils—Jam Jani Jamrao, 84, and Jama Nawaz Ali Taluka—devastated by the 2022 floods.

Under the program, SCF provided vocational training to 158 rural women in income-generating crafts, including Ralli quilt making, basketry, Sindhi caps, and chadars. To further empower these women, SCF distributed cash-based transfers totaling PKR 33,000 per participant, disbursed in two instalments via digital financial services.

Speaking at the cash distribution camp, Javed Hussain, Head of SCF, said, “This initiative is designed to enhance the economic security of flood-affected women by equipping them with skills and seed support to sustain and expand their traditional crafts and recover their livelihoods options. Our goal is to help them achieve economic self-reliance and uplift their communities.”

Raza Ahmed, representative of Solidar Suisse, and Latif Soomro project coordinator SCF highlighted the critical need for economic recovery in flood-hit areas. “The cash transfers will enable women to rebuild their livelihoods through skills-based income generation and activities such as poultry farming and livestock management. This support is vital for improving household economic resilience in the aftermath of the disaster,” he stated.

Hira Arain, SCF’s Economic Empowerment Manager, and Shaista, Field Officer, urged the women artisans to integrate advanced skills into their traditional crafts. They emphasized the importance of using the financial support to invest in materials and equipment, ensuring the sustainability of their businesses.

