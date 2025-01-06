AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Drugs seized in Khyber district

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

PESHAWAR: The police have claimed to have separately seized 15 kilogram of hashish and approximately 500 drug tablets in checking, carried out at two checkpoints in Shahkas and adjacent areas in Jamrud, Khyber District on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazahar Iqbal informed media that in the first activity, the police cops were busy in their routine examination when they stopped a Peshawar bound vehicle (pickup) for checking.

During the search 15 kg of hashish recovered, concealed in various cavities of the vehicle, the DPO said. Two drug pushers were detained and put behind the bars for further legal formalities, he added.

In another action, the police personnel recovered 500 banned tablets from the possession of motorcycle riders. The smugglers were identified as Akhtar Meen, Shaukat, however identification of a third one could be availed.

Police kicked off investigation and more detentions were expected in the case, the DPO remarked.

The DPO valued the efforts of the police to curb narcotics smuggling in the Khyber and vowed that all initiatives would be adopted to wipe the prohibited business out of the district.

