AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-05

Nawaz Sharif Cancer Institute being completed in two phases

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the site of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research and reviewed the ongoing progress of the work. Officers of the executing agency IDAP and related contractors were also present.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, while expressing his views, said that Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Center will be the first complete government cancer hospital in Pakistan. “Level-three and level-four cancer patients will also be treated free of charge.

IDAP has been directed to make the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Project functional within a year. This 915-bed cancer hospital will be completed in two phases,” he said, adding: “Cancer Institute will have a Pediatric oncology, operation theatres, 10 radiation therapy bunkers, an ICU and a 30-bed emergency ward. A waiting hall and 24 beds will also be built along with a residential area for patients.

The main building will house a bone marrow centre, cancer care clinic, residences for doctors and a mosque in the first phase.” The minister said that a new building with 300 beds and a parking plaza will also be built in the second phase.

The first government cancer hospital will provide radiation therapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy and other facilities. A target of 12 months has been given for the completion of the first phase of the cancer hospital. Every work that improves the lives of the people is the top priority of the Punjab government, he added.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that cardiology, neurology, pediatrics and dialysis centres will be built in every city. No cancer patient will be denied treatment. In the first government cancer hospital, patients coming from KP, Sindh and other provinces will get free treatment. Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital is not just a project for Punjab but for the whole of Pakistan. Cancer treatment is not just for the poor and the middle-class, it is not even for the rich, the accumulated capital is wasted, he added.

Moreover, Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood visited Mother and Child Hospital and PKLI in Rawalpindi. Steps were reviewed to complete the construction of Mother and Child Hospital on time.

Health Secretary visited various wards and operation theatres in PKLI Rawalpindi and reviewed the medical facilities. On this occasion, patients were visited and the quality of treatment and care was inquired about. The Secretary also chaired a meeting regarding Innotech Solutions.

The meeting reviewed steps to improve the Hospital Management Information System. The Health Secretary also reviewed the modern technology-based system. During the meeting, steps were also reviewed regarding the digitalization of the government hospital system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khawaja Salman Rafique IDAP Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research

Comments

200 characters

Nawaz Sharif Cancer Institute being completed in two phases

Over Rs1trn pension bill ‘sparks reforms’: Schehzad

Ahsan says govt believes in its ‘economic agenda’

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Kurram: DC among 6 injured in gun attack

PTI leader assails govt over internet disruptions

Jan-Nov 2024: 28.43m mobile handsets locally manufactured/ assembled

DC not authorised to seal petrol pumps: LHC

Rescue 1122: Sindh CM launches Rescue 1122’s new highway operations

Quetta PA: Re-polling for PB-45 in 15 stations today

Read more stories