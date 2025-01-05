Nawaz Sharif Cancer Institute being completed in two phases

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the site of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research and reviewed the ongoing progress of the work. Officers of the executing agency IDAP and related contractors were also present.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, while expressing his views, said that Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Center will be the first complete government cancer hospital in Pakistan. “Level-three and level-four cancer patients will also be treated free of charge.

IDAP has been directed to make the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Project functional within a year. This 915-bed cancer hospital will be completed in two phases,” he said, adding: “Cancer Institute will have a Pediatric oncology, operation theatres, 10 radiation therapy bunkers, an ICU and a 30-bed emergency ward. A waiting hall and 24 beds will also be built along with a residential area for patients.

The main building will house a bone marrow centre, cancer care clinic, residences for doctors and a mosque in the first phase.” The minister said that a new building with 300 beds and a parking plaza will also be built in the second phase.

The first government cancer hospital will provide radiation therapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy and other facilities. A target of 12 months has been given for the completion of the first phase of the cancer hospital. Every work that improves the lives of the people is the top priority of the Punjab government, he added.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that cardiology, neurology, pediatrics and dialysis centres will be built in every city. No cancer patient will be denied treatment. In the first government cancer hospital, patients coming from KP, Sindh and other provinces will get free treatment. Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital is not just a project for Punjab but for the whole of Pakistan. Cancer treatment is not just for the poor and the middle-class, it is not even for the rich, the accumulated capital is wasted, he added.

Moreover, Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood visited Mother and Child Hospital and PKLI in Rawalpindi. Steps were reviewed to complete the construction of Mother and Child Hospital on time.

Health Secretary visited various wards and operation theatres in PKLI Rawalpindi and reviewed the medical facilities. On this occasion, patients were visited and the quality of treatment and care was inquired about. The Secretary also chaired a meeting regarding Innotech Solutions.

The meeting reviewed steps to improve the Hospital Management Information System. The Health Secretary also reviewed the modern technology-based system. During the meeting, steps were also reviewed regarding the digitalization of the government hospital system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025