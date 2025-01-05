AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-05

Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat futures stumble on farmer sales, weekly dollar gains

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

CHICAGO: Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures tumbled on Friday as a flurry of farmer sales and a strong dollar weighed on the market, analysts said.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) settled down 20-1/4 cents at $9.91-3/4 per bushel. Most-active CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 16-1/2 cents at $5.29-1/4, having hit life-of-contract lows at $5.27-1/2 during the session. CBOT most-active March corn settled down 8-3/4 cents at $4.50-3/4 per bushel.

All three commodities had earlier in the week climbed to levels that were hard to justify given current fundamentals, said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX. A spate of farmer selling in the US and South America has pressured futures in recent days, Suderman said.

A strong dollar continued to weigh on wheat in particular, even as the dollar dipped for the day. The greenback had its best weekly performance since early November on expectations that the US economy will continue to outperform its peers globally and US interest rates will remain relatively high in 2025.

Adding pressure to futures, weekly export sales of corn, soybeans and wheat were all below expectations, according to Friday’s US Department of Agriculture report. The government agency reported wheat export sales for the week ended Dec. 26 at 140,600 metric tons, below estimates for 200,000 to 500,000 metric tons, according to a Reuters poll.

It reported 777,000 metric tons of corn sales compared with expectations of 800,000-1,400,000 tons and sales of 484,700 tons of soybeans compared with expectations of 500,000-1,200,000 tons. Light trade volumes caused price moves to be more dramatic in the days immediately following the New Year’s holiday, Suderman said, but he expected volatility to die down when trading resumes on Monday.

Soybeans CBOT Chicago soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat futures stumble on farmer sales, weekly dollar gains

Over Rs1trn pension bill ‘sparks reforms’: Schehzad

Ahsan says govt believes in its ‘economic agenda’

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Kurram: DC among 6 injured in gun attack

PTI leader assails govt over internet disruptions

Jan-Nov 2024: 28.43m mobile handsets locally manufactured/ assembled

DC not authorised to seal petrol pumps: LHC

Rescue 1122: Sindh CM launches Rescue 1122’s new highway operations

Quetta PA: Re-polling for PB-45 in 15 stations today

Read more stories