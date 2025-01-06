Pakistan Banks’ Association CEO pays rich tribute to Arshad A. Zuberi

Muneer Kamal, CEO and Secretary General of Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), termed the demise of Arshad A. Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of Business Recorder, a huge loss for the financial sector.

He said that Arshad Zuberi had legendary relations with the banking industry and the whole business community.

“At one point it seemed that he owned Chundrigar Road as he knew the heads of all banks, and the officials,” the PBA chief said.

“He was not only liked but also respected by the financial sector including the State Bank’s senior people because he had a vast data of Pakistan’s business and every person could benefit from him.”

Kamal added that Arshad Zuberi’s energy was profound, saying that “he was a friend and an older brother to him”.

Arshad Zuberi passed away on December 29 at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife and three children, who deeply mourn his loss.

Born in 1952, Arshad Zuberi earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the United States in 1973. In 1974, he joined the Business Recorder Group’s Apex Printry as Technical Director.

By 1983, he played a pivotal role in modernizing the paper’s production, transitioning from hot metal to cold-set computerized film typesetting.

Under his leadership, Business Recorder, established by his late father M A Zuberi, witnessed an exponential growth, cementing its reputation as Pakistan’s premier business and financial daily. His editorials were instrumental in advocating for deregulation and liberalization of Pakistan’s controlled economy.