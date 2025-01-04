HBL-PSL-10 draft ceremony moved from Gwadar to Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is learnt to have given go ahead for shifting the HBL-PSL-10 players draft ceremony from Gwadar to Lahore.

The PSL management is planning to organize the ceremony at an open-air location between the Badshahi Mosque and the Shahi Qila, with the stunning backdrop of the mosque featured in the background, sources said, adding: “Reason for change in venue is stated to be logistic issues.”

The sources indicate that the PSL management has assigned the responsibility of selecting the best location to the Production Company and broadcasters.

The event is likely to take place at the Baradari, and the aim of holding it in an open-air setting is to enhance the visual appeal with the magnificent view of Badshahi Mosque.

To tackle the cold, stand heaters will be used and instructions have been issued to make maximum use of drones to make the ceremony more unique and memorable.

Initially, the PSL Season 10 draft ceremony was scheduled for January 11 in Gwadar, but due to concerns raised by the franchises, the event is being moved to Lahore, the sources added.

