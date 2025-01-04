Markets Print 2025-01-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 03, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 03, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 117,586.98
High: 117,891.62
Low: 115,580.02
Net Change: 467.32
Volume (000): 398,070
Value (000): 27,785,928
Makt Cap (000) 3,628,485,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,051.81
NET CH (+) 166.93
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,097.73
NET CH (-) 505.37
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,426.34
NET CH (+) 168.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,491.03
NET CH (-) 238.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,723.00
NET CH (-) 108.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,697.87
NET CH (-) 161.55
------------------------------------
As on: 03- January -2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments