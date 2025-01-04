KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 03, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 117,586.98 High: 117,891.62 Low: 115,580.02 Net Change: 467.32 Volume (000): 398,070 Value (000): 27,785,928 Makt Cap (000) 3,628,485,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,051.81 NET CH (+) 166.93 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,097.73 NET CH (-) 505.37 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,426.34 NET CH (+) 168.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,491.03 NET CH (-) 238.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,723.00 NET CH (-) 108.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,697.87 NET CH (-) 161.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 03- January -2025 ====================================

