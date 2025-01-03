AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DCL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.36%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-5.72%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.64%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.89%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.94%)
NBP 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PAEL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PIBTL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.14%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
PTC 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.61%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TPLP 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.47%)
TREET 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.11%)
UNITY 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper nudges higher on Chinese economic support pledge

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 04:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices held in positive territory on Friday after China pledged more support for its ailing economy, though gains were capped by uncertainty surrounding the threat of U.S. tariffs on the world’s biggest metal consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $8,817.50 a metric ton by 1015 GMT, holding above the $8,757 five-month low touched on Tuesday.

China will sharply increase funding from ultra-long treasury bonds in 2025 to spur business investment and consumer-boosting initiatives, a state planning official said on Friday.

“The Chinese news is keeping our head above water, but we’re facing an interesting year with the tariffs and the market trying to work out what kind of impact they may have on prices,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to impose tariffs of 10% on global imports into America, along with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods.

Copper eases but heads for second straight yearly rise

The potential tariffs and disappointment about the level of stimulus Beijing has provided to boost flagging economic growth has weighed on copper prices, which have slid 13% since hitting a four-month peak of $10,158 on Sept. 30.

The most traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.5% on Friday to 72,920 yuan ($9,989.31) a ton.

Most other LME metals were in the red after the dollar index jumped to a two-year high on Thursday, fuelled by expectations of only slow reductions to U.S. interest rates after a larger than expected drop in weekly jobless claims.

The dollar eased slightly on Friday but was poised for its strongest weekly performance in more than a month.

A stronger U.S. currency makes it more expensive for holders of other currencies to buy dollar-priced commodities.

Among other metals, LME aluminium fell 0.9% to $2,505.50 a ton, nickel eased 0.6% to $14,990, zinc dropped 1.4% to $2,887.50, lead was 0.6% down at $1,923.50 and tin rose 0.1% to $28,590.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper nudges higher on Chinese economic support pledge

National interest is supreme: PM Shehbaz vows united front against terrorism

Stocks rebound on late-session buying, KSE-100 closes 467 points higher

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps sharply in December 2024

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Rickelton reaches 50 as South Africa 72-3 at lunch v Pakistan

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

‘Poor’ performance: Cabinet assails MoC bodies, trade missions

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Read more stories