South Korean shares rise as acting president leads market stabilisation efforts
- The benchmark KOSPI was up 36.81 points, or 1.53%, at 2,436.16
SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, as the country’s finance minister, who was recently appointed acting president, remained committed to stabilising the country’s financial markets.
The won strengthened after 12 straight sessions of losses, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
The benchmark KOSPI was up 36.81 points, or 1.53%, at 2,436.16 as of 0051 GMT, after falling for five consecutive sessions.
South Korea’s acting president Choi Sang-mok ordered financial agencies to deploy market-stabilising measures swiftly and boldly if volatility heightens and said he would continue to hold financial leaders’ meetings every week to review market conditions.
Authorities are seeking to execute an unprecedented arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, evading a crowd of protesters but facing off with security forces inside his residence.
Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.94% and peer SK Hynix gained 4.21%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 3.18%.
Automakers were mixed, with Hyundai Motor up 1.42% and sister automaker Kia Corp down 1.57%, ahead of monthly sales reports due later in the day.
Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 3.15% and 3.20%, respectively.
Of the total 936 traded issues, 695 shares advanced, while 198 declined.
Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 178.0 billion won ($121.5 million).
The won was quoted at 1,466.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,469.1.
In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 106.91.
The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.8 basis points to 2.501%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 4.3 bps to 2.724%.
