PPMA praised for helping govt address drug shortages in Kurram district amid crisis

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSR&C) extended gratitude to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) for its contribution in alleviating the acute shortage of life-saving medicines in Kurram district, particularly Parachinar.

In a letter of appreciation, the Ministry lauded PPMA’s proactive measures and commitment to supplying essential medical resources during a time of significant humanitarian crisis.

The Kurram district has been grappling with severe challenges due to ongoing sectarian violence and tribal conflicts that escalated dramatically in late 2024. The recent clashes have resulted in over 200 fatalities, including the tragic deaths of at least 128 children. Road blockades, imposed amid rising tensions, further complicated access to healthcare, leaving many residents without critical treatment.

In light of the escalating crisis, former PPMA Chairman Dr Qaiser Waheed revealed that top officials from the association recently met with health authorities, including the health minister and the coordinator to the prime minister on health. During this meeting, PPMA assured officials that it would not allow security concerns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hinder the availability of medicines.

Dr Waheed stated that they have alerted distributors to ensure a steady supply of all types of medications, particularly life-saving ones.

Despite a peace agreement brokered in early January 2025 aimed at restoring calm and dismantling armed positions, the region remains tense as underlying issues related to land disputes and sectarian tensions persist. Local health facilities are overwhelmed with patients, and reports indicate alarming death tolls due to insufficient medical resources.

In response to this dire situation, local authorities are organising grand jirgas to facilitate discussions on reopening blocked roads and restoring vital supply routes. Additionally, the provincial government has initiated helicopter services to transport essential supplies and patients, successfully delivering over 1,850 kilograms of medicine worth millions into Parachinar.

As humanitarian efforts continue, many have highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action among government agencies, NGOs, and private sector partners like PPMA to alleviate the suffering of affected communities and restore stability in this troubled region.

