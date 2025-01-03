Markets Print 2025-01-03
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 02, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.93 279.70 AED 75.63 76.10
EURO 287.75 290.36 SAR 73.95 74.40
GBP 347.78 350.98 INTERBANK 278.50 278.55
JPY 1.75 1.80
=========================================================================
