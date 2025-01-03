Markets Print 2025-01-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 02, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 02, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 117,119.66
High: 118,367.81
Low: 116,857.61
Net Change: 111.58
Volume (000): 383,715
Value (000): 30,037,175
Makt Cap (000) 3,614,063,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,884.88
NET CH (+) 475.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,603.10
NET CH (-) 141.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,257.69
NET CH (+) 133.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,729.17
NET CH (-) 232.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,831.24
NET CH (-) 244.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,859.42
NET CH (-) 9.08
------------------------------------
As on: 02-January-2025
====================================
