KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 02, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 117,119.66 High: 118,367.81 Low: 116,857.61 Net Change: 111.58 Volume (000): 383,715 Value (000): 30,037,175 Makt Cap (000) 3,614,063,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,884.88 NET CH (+) 475.67 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,603.10 NET CH (-) 141.55 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,257.69 NET CH (+) 133.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,729.17 NET CH (-) 232.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,831.24 NET CH (-) 244.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,859.42 NET CH (-) 9.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-January-2025 ====================================

