Jan 02, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-02

H1 exports soar 10.52pc to $16.561bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports increased by 10.52 percent during the first half (July-December) of current fiscal year 2024-25 and stood at $16.561 billion compared to $14.985 billion during the same period of last fiscal year (2023-24).

Trade deficit widened by 46.61 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in December 2024 and 34.80 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revealed the trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data showed that trade deficit widened by 0.18 per cent during the first half of the current fiscal year and stood at $11.172 billion compared to $11.152 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

The country’s imports increased by 6.11 per cent and stood at $27.733 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year 2024-25 compared to $26.137 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s trade deficit in December 2024 widened by 34.80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $2.444 billion as compared to a deficit of $1.813 billion recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by the PBS.

Exports registered 0.67 per cent growth and stood at $2.841 billion in December when compared to $2.822 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

Imports registered 14.02 per cent growth and stood at $5.285 billion in December when compared to $4.635 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

On a monthly basis, trade deficit widened by 46.61 per cent and stood at $2.444 billion in December compared to a deficit of $1.667 billion recorded in November 2024.

Exports in December increased by 0.28 per cent to $2.841 billion compared to $2.833 billion in November 2024. Imports increased by 17.44 per cent in December 2024 and stood at $5.285 billion compared to $4.500 billion in November 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

