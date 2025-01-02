Gold prices soar

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a sizeable leap on Wednesday, reflecting the global market uptrend, traders said. The first session of the New Year trade accumulated Rs1, 000 and Rs857, driving gold prices to Rs273, 600 per tola and Rs234, 568 per 10 grams, respectively.

International gold value grew by $10, trading at $2, 624 per ounce with silver selling for $29 per ounce. Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3, 350 per tola and Rs2, 872.08 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

The open market may offer gold and silver at rates differing those announced by the association.

