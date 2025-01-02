Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 226,296 tonnes of cargo comprising 165,139 tonnes of import cargo and 61,157 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 165,139 comprised of 75,093 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 1,841 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,240 tonnes of Chickpeas & 86,965 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 61,157 comprised of 49,640 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,419 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,098 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships, namely, Oocl Jakarta, New Born, Armonia Gr, Ksl Hengyang, Cosco Tsihsngdhan & X-Press Odyssey berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely Chipol Taian, Amis Star, Chang Shen Hai & One Reputation sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kotka, Seamec Gallant and Al-Khuwair left the on today morning while three more ships, Maersk Chicago, F. Line and White Shark are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 143,704 tonnes, comprising 95,233 tonnes imports cargo and 48,471 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,566 Containers (2,348 TEUs Imports &2,218 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Amabiko, Ivan-6 and IVS Crimson Creek & two more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon and MSC Positano carrying Canola, LPG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, SSGC, PIBT and QICT respectively on Wednesday 1st January, Meanwhile two more container ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Vienna Express are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 2nd January, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024