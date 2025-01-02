KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 01, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 117,008.08 High: 117,341.03 Low: 114,719.89 Net Change: 1881.18 Volume (000): 465,170 Value (000): 31,567,772 Makt Cap (000) 3,610,624,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,409.21 NET CH (+) 715.42 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,744.65 NET CH (+) 619.22 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,124.46 NET CH (+) 502.99 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,962.13 NET CH (+) 386.52 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,075.34 NET CH (+) 69.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,868.50 NET CH (+) 12.20 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-January-2025 ====================================

