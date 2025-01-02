Markets Print 2025-01-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 01, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 117,008.08
High: 117,341.03
Low: 114,719.89
Net Change: 1881.18
Volume (000): 465,170
Value (000): 31,567,772
Makt Cap (000) 3,610,624,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,409.21
NET CH (+) 715.42
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,744.65
NET CH (+) 619.22
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,124.46
NET CH (+) 502.99
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,962.13
NET CH (+) 386.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,075.34
NET CH (+) 69.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,868.50
NET CH (+) 12.20
------------------------------------
As on: 01-January-2025
====================================
