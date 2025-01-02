AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syrian civil war killed more than 528,500: monitor

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2025 12:15am

DAMASCUS: More than 528,500 people were killed in the Syrian civil war, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said on Wednesday.

The overall toll includes thousands killed since 2011 that were only confirmed dead recently, with access to detention centres and mass graves easier following the rebel overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

The Britain-based monitory said 6,777 people, more than half of them civilians, were killed in 2024 in fighting in Syria.

AFP was unable to independently verify these figures.

Turkiye says over 25,0000 Syrians returned home since Assad’s fall

Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011 after the government brutally repressed pro-democracy protests triggering a devastating conflict that pushed millions to flee abroad and drew in foreign powers.

Last year, 3,598 civilians, including 240 women and 337 children were killed across Syria, according to the Observatory.

In addition, 3,179 combattants were killed, the monitor said, including soldiers from “the old regime”, but also “armed groups”.

In 2023, the Observatory reported 4,360 people killed, including nearly 1,900 civilians.

In December, rebels overthrew Assad, seizing power in a rapid offensive that ended more than 50 years of the family’s iron-fisted rule.

Since 2011, the monitor with a network of sources inside Syria has recorded more than 64,000 deaths in Assad’s prisons “due to torture, medical negligence or poor conditions” in the jails.

Bashar al Assad Syrian civil war

Comments

200 characters

Syrian civil war killed more than 528,500: monitor

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in December 2024

Kurram dispute: Grand jirga strikes peace deal as both sides sign agreement

MWM ends countrywide sit-ins after Kurram peace deal

KSE-100 Index gains nearly 1,900 points, settles above 117,000

PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets

Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear facilities under annual practice

Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

Pakistan Navy seizes large consignment of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Will facilitate protesters but not allow road blockade, Sindh minister says on sit-ins in Karachi

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

Read more stories