Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

After remaining unchanged in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their gain in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs273,600 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,568 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained unchanged in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,624 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

In 2024, gold prices in Pakistan registered significant fluctuations, with a record high of Rs287,900 per tola and a low of Rs210,800 per tola.