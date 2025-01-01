AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:21pm

After remaining unchanged in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their gain in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs273,600 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,568 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained unchanged in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,624 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

In 2024, gold prices in Pakistan registered significant fluctuations, with a record high of Rs287,900 per tola and a low of Rs210,800 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate LME gold gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

KSE-100 Index surges over 2,000 points as 2025 trading begins

PM urges authorities to address revenue shortfall, meet IMF targets

Nepra irked by lack of studies on changing demand patterns

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

Otsuka Pakistan temporarily shuts down Hub plant

FBR misses Dec revenue target

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Read more stories