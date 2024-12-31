Gold unchanged at Rs272,600 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Tuesday, in line with the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola held steady at Rs272,600.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs233,711, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices decreased by Rs600 per tola.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,614 per ounce (with a premium of $20) during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained steady at Rs3,350 per tola.