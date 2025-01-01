AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
Ogra decreases LPG cylinder prices

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday decreased the LPG cylinder prices with effect from January 1, 2025 owing to a decline in the international market.

The authority issued a notification reducing the price of LPG for the month of January. The price of LPG has been reduced by Rs 4 per kilogramme. The per kilogramme price of LPG has now been fixed at Rs 250.28.

Following, the Ogra reduced the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 47 and commercial cylinders by Rs 182. The official production price has been reduced by Rs 4,020 per metric ton. Now LPG will be available at Rs 250 per kilogramme instead of Rs 254 per kilogramme. Domestic cylinders will be available at Rs 2,953 instead of Rs 3,001, and commercial cylinders will be available at Rs 11,363 instead of Rs 11,545.

“The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by two percent. The average dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.12 percent resulting to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs 47.43/11.8 kg cylinder (1.58 percent). The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs 4.01,” the Ogra’s notification said.

