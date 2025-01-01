Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 131,512 tonnes of cargo comprising 95,453 tonnes of import cargo and 36,059 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 95,453 comprised of 67,735 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,127 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,920 tonnes of Chickpeas & 12,671 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 36,059 comprised of 18,903 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 890 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,666 tonnes of Clinkers & 11,600 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 07 ships namely, Dimitris Y, Om Shanghai, Uog Harriet G, Wan Hai 656, Kota Cempaka, MT Mardan & Chipol Taian berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Mogral & Als Clivia sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Arctic Tern and Simaisma left the on today morning while four more ships, MP MR Tanker-1, DM Jade, Seamec-Gallant and Jasco-Changzhou are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 191,816 tonnes, comprising 165,114 tonnes imports cargo and 26,702 tonnes export cargo carried in 704 Containers (8 TEUs Imports & 696 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, ST.

Nikolal, Aramon, Amabiko, Ginga Ocelot and Kotka carrying Palm oil, Mogas, Canola, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, FAP, EVTL and QICT respectively on Tuesday 31stDecember, Meanwhile two more container ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon and MSC PAK are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 1st January, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024