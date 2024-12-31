AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany, France and Poland urge Georgia to consider new elections

AFP Published 31 Dec, 2024 11:09pm

BERLIN: The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland said on Tuesday that authorities in Georgia should consider fresh elections as a way out of the country’s political crisis.

On Sunday ruling party loyalist and former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili was inaugurated as president in a move that could escalate the months-long showdown over the results of October’s general elections.

Outgoing pro-EU head of state Salome Zurabishvili and protesters have declared Kavelashvili “illegitimate”, demanding a re-run of the vote that they say the ruling Georgian Dream party rigged.

However Georgian Dream’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has ruled out calling fresh elections.

A statement from the German, French and Polish foreign ministers said that “the call for… new elections, coming from parts of Georgian society, deserves to be addressed by authorities”.

Mikheil Kavelashvili, ex-Man City striker and Georgia’s disputed far-right president

The ministers also called for “a national dialogue with all relevant stakeholders to find a way out of the current situation and to restore public trust in Georgian democracy”.

They pointed to a report on the election from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which they said “confirms our concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process with widespread irregularities”.

The OSCE report showed that the vote was “not conducted according to standards expected from an EU candidate”, the three top diplomats added.

Tensions in the ex-Soviet republic ramped up on November 28 with the government’s announcement that it was shelving EU membership talks.

Thousands have taken to the streets daily, with protesters accusing what they consider to be an increasingly repressive government of derailing Tbilisi’s EU bid.

More than 400 people have been arrested during the protests, with many saying they have been beaten.

The German, French and Polish ministers blamed the blame for the crisis squarely on Georgian Dream and “its departure from the European path”.

They also said they “strongly condemn… violence against peaceful protesters” and called on authorities “to respect human rights and protect fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to assembly and media freedom”.

france Germany Poland Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze Georgia elections

Comments

200 characters

Germany, France and Poland urge Georgia to consider new elections

‘Uraan Pakistan’: PM Shehbaz unveils 5-year plan for economy

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on last day of 2024, registers 84% growth in the year

Rupee ends 2024 at 278.55 against US dollar

Police disperse protesters at Numaish, Abbas Town after clashes

Schools in Sindh to reopen on Wednesday, Jan 1

Surge in capacity drives up electricity production cost, NEPRA report reveals

Former GB CM Khalid Khurshid sentenced to 34 years for threatening security institutions

World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump

Gaza healthcare nearing ‘total collapse’ due to Israeli strikes: UN

Gold unchanged at Rs272,600 per tola in Pakistan

Read more stories